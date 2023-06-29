Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,833.36 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $41,833.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00163239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00050866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,453,631 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

