NBC Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTC:NCXS)

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

NBC Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NCXS opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. NBC Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Get NBC Bancorp alerts:

About NBC Bancorp

(Free Report)

Read More

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for NBC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.