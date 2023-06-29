NBC Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTC:NCXS)

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
NBC Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NCXS opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. NBC Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
About NBC Bancorp
