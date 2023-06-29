NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $63.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,570,499 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 926,570,499 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35883158 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $61,790,321.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

