Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

GILT opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,675,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 85,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

