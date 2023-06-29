Neil Pritchard Buys 20,000 Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Free Report) insider Neil Pritchard acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,834.71).

Eleco Price Performance

LON ELCO traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.14 ($0.99). 20,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,699. Eleco Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.36. The company has a market cap of £65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Eleco alerts:

Eleco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 1.08 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.