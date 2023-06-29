Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neoen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Neoen Price Performance

OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

