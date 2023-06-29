Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 72.3% in June

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Neometals Trading Down 1.9 %

RRSSF stock opened at 0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.48. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.34 and a 1 year high of 1.12.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

(Free Report)

See Also

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.