Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 72.3% in June

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Neometals Trading Down 1.9 %
RRSSF stock opened at 0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.48. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.34 and a 1 year high of 1.12.
About Neometals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neometals
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.