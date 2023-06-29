Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) versus Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Ostin Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Neonode alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $5.67 million 22.45 -$4.88 million N/A N/A Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.11 N/A N/A N/A

Ostin Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 0 0 0 N/A Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neonode and Ostin Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -87.92% -25.25% -22.94% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ostin Technology Group beats Neonode on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

(Free Report)

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. The company licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ostin Technology Group

(Free Report)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.