Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NEPT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Articles
