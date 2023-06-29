Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

