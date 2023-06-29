Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Netcapital Price Performance

Shares of NCPLW stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Netcapital alerts:

About Netcapital

(Free Report)

Read More

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online from accredited and non-accredited investors. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.