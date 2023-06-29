Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
Shares of NCPLW stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Netcapital
