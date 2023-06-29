Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $432.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,462. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

