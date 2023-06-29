Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $430.00. 1,473,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.37 and its 200-day moving average is $343.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.