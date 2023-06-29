New Hampshire Trust Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

