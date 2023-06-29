New Hampshire Trust Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $264,000. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

