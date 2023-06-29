New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

