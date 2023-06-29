New Hampshire Trust Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

