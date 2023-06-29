New Hampshire Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64. The stock has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

