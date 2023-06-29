New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

STZ opened at $246.81 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

