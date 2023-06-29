New Hampshire Trust Grows Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

