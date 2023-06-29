New Hampshire Trust Has $250,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.