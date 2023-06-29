New Hampshire Trust Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.60 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.