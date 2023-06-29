New Hampshire Trust Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.