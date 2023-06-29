New Hampshire Trust Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

