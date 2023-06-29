New Hampshire Trust Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

SO has been the subject of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.