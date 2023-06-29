New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $235.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.69 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

