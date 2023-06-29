New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTL opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

