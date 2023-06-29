Newton One Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHM opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.