Newton One Investments LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

