NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,538,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,044,000 after buying an additional 200,458 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,109. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

