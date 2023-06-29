Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,719,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of NIKE worth $450,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $113.13. 1,856,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

