Nordea Investment Management AB Has $242.62 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,671,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,467 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.47% of Fortinet worth $242,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $75.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

