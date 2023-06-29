Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Automatic Data Processing worth $336,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.58. 298,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,816. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.