Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $283,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.95. The stock had a trading volume of 410,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,635. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

