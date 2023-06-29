Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,894 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066,332 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $390,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,350.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,313 shares of company stock valued at $701,002 and sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,788. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

