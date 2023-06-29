Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 527,158 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527,158 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.98% of AGCO worth $200,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.80. 154,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,212. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

