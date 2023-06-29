Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.88

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.88 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 9383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $666.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.