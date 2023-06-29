Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 33,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.