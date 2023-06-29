NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$13.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE NVA traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$10.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$14.67.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$390.16 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.3594164 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.