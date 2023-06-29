Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUWE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,673. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 195.87%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.