Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $267.22 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.08 or 0.06091279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04883623 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $13,177,736.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

