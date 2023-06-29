Oasis Network Trading Down 8% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $266.51 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.74 or 0.06064305 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04660443 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,116,530.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.