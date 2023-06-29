Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 260,769 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 8,859,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,426,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

