Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 10,925,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,414,103. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

