Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 167,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Smith & Nephew comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Smith & Nephew

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

