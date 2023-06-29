Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 2,389 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

