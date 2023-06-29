Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

