Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

