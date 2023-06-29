Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 873,530 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

US Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

USFD stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

