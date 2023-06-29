Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSCS opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.