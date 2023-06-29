Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

